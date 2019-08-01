PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART (WPVI) -- Police officers from Philadelphia and departments from around the area gathered for some outdoor games and to make a big announcement
The men and women in blue gathered on the Art Museum Steps to promote safety in neighborhoods.
National Night Out is next Tuesday August 6.
Its a fun community event focused on reducing crime and building relationships.
Thursday's gathering is just a preview of what National Night Out is all about as kids and cops played games and spent time getting to know each other.
Previewing National Night Out
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News