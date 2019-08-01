Community & Events

Previewing National Night Out

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART (WPVI) -- Police officers from Philadelphia and departments from around the area gathered for some outdoor games and to make a big announcement

The men and women in blue gathered on the Art Museum Steps to promote safety in neighborhoods.

National Night Out is next Tuesday August 6.

Its a fun community event focused on reducing crime and building relationships.

Thursday's gathering is just a preview of what National Night Out is all about as kids and cops played games and spent time getting to know each other.
