The Atlantic City Air Show is back for its 17th year on Aug 21. The all-day event has become one of the beach town's signature events. Aerial performers will be on display for nearly a half-million visitors. Jeannette Reyes has a preview and some ideas of where to get a bite to eat, a cocktail and a great seat for the show.500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401