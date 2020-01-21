The theme for this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is the Mediterranean, and the preview party gala is an all-inclusive trip for your taste buds with foods from the Italian, French and Spanish Rivieras along with Northern Africa.
Don your black tie and best dress, grab a cocktail and stroll the gorgeous gardens, enjoying the sights and sounds of a Mediterranean summer inside -- while it's still winter outside.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Party Tickets
The Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off with a Riviera Holiday black tie party
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More