The Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off with a Riviera Holiday black tie party

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The theme for this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is the Mediterranean, and the preview party gala is an all-inclusive trip for your taste buds with foods from the Italian, French and Spanish Rivieras along with Northern Africa.

Don your black tie and best dress, grab a cocktail and stroll the gorgeous gardens, enjoying the sights and sounds of a Mediterranean summer inside -- while it's still winter outside.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Party Tickets
