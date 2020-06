EMBED >More News Videos Here's how the LGBTQ+ community is rallying together with the BLM movement.

Pride Month is always a celebration in Philadelphia.Last year marked the historic 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots for gay rights in New York City.It also saw the first television broadcast of Philadelphia's Gay Pride Parade and Festival on 6abc.This year the Pride event went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the LGBTQ community is used to challenges and they are using that resilience and inclusiveness to continue to fight for social justice.