PRIDE Month 2019 & Visit Philadelphia Sweepstakes

Jeff Guaracino, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® President & CEO, explains Philadelphia warmly welcomes everyone.


Philly Pride - 50 Years Since Stonewall


Celebrate Pride with 6abc. Tune in to 6abc's special presentation "Philly Pride - 50 Years Since Stonewall" on Sunday, June 30th at 12:30pm, immediately followed by 6abc's broadcast of the Philly Pride Parade, hosted by Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli, beginning at 1pm. 6abc will celebrate PRIDE and Progress by commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and look back at Philadelphia's rich LGBTQ history with insights from prominent LGBTQ leaders in our community.
