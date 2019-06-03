Pride Month sponsored by Visit Philadelphia

Philly Proud

Celebrate PRIDE with 6abc! Tune into 6abc's 90-minute PRIDE Special on Sunday, June 30th @ 1pm. Hosted by Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli, the special will showcase highlights from the 2019 Philadelphia PRIDE Parade, and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with packages on the event's history and meaning, plus insights from prominent LGBTQ+ leaders in our community.
