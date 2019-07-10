Proper Disposal of The Flag

PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL (WPVI) -- A new collection site has been created to ensure the proper disposal of worn American Flags.
Philadelphia ward committee member James Jenkins led the effort to have this mailbox installed outside of city hall.
Members of the city council and the city's office of Veteran Affairs were on hand as the first flags were deposited, Wednesday morning.
Retired flags are traditionally burned in a campfire in accordance with federal code.
