Community & Events

Proper Disposal of The Flag

PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL (WPVI) -- A new collection site has been created to ensure the proper disposal of worn American Flags.

Philadelphia ward committee member James Jenkins led the effort to have this mailbox installed outside of city hall.

Members of the city council and the city's office of Veteran Affairs were on hand as the first flags were deposited, Wednesday morning.

Retired flags are traditionally burned in a campfire in accordance with federal code.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
Show More
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
Hahnemann plans to transfer residency, fellowship programs to Tower Health
Police: Man barricades himself inside house after crashing stolen SUV
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News