Protective box being build around Columbus statue in South Philly

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews arrived Tuesday morning to build a protective structure around the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.
On Monday Mayor Jim Kenney announced plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the statue on South Broad Street.
The box is meant to protect the statue while a final decision is made.
In a statement, Kenney asked the Public Art Director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.
Tony Sorgentoni, formerly of South Philadelphia, was in the area for an appointment, and stopped by to see the statue.
"I think it should stay here," Sorgentoni told 6abc. "What are you going to do? It's a statue. It's an Italian neighborhood. It's their idol."
Meryl Freedman of South Philadelphia said, "It just needs to go, and people need to be educated."
She added, "There's an educational process that goes on from elementary school that you're not going to reverse by getting to people as adults. They have to start learning as children, the real true history of the world, not some trumped-up version that Columbus was great because he was Italian."
The city previously said there were no plans to remove the statue, which drew a crowd of people who said they were protecting it over the weekend.
Barricades remained around the statue at Marconi Plaza on Tuesday.
It was a different scene on Saturday and Sunday, where a mixture of residents, protesters, spectators and police converged.
Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone.
Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.
Statues of Columbus have been removed in other cities, including Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.
