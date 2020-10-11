Protesters drive through Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a day meant to show unity in communities across Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.Protesters with the Community For Change Day of Rally and Car Parade drove through four different towns on Sunday with messages encouraging people to vote and Black Lives Matter slogans.Stephanie Vincent says she organized this event for her family."My husband is afraid that things are never going to change," said Vincent. "So I'm fighting for him because he's really tired of fighting."Her husband is Black, and her children are biracial. Her daughter, Jovina, who is 14 years old, says this is just the beginning of her fight for social justice reform."We wanted something to stand out to the community, to show we're not going to stop and we're gonna keep fighting," said Jovina.On Sunday, the event started with a pep rally where protestors decorated their cars. From there, they stopped on busy intersections in Norristown, Eagleville, Conshohocken, and King of Prussia.Twenty-five organizations were part of the event, including the NAACP. Each one signed a pledge saying 'Black Lives Matter.'"We're not just out here to hold signs and yell, we're actually committed to doing the work," said Vincent. "To actually make real change."Jovina says while she's not old enough to vote, this is one way she can make her voice heard."I think most of the people that come out here have gone through stuff, and that's my motivation to make sure people don't feel the same way that I have in my 14 years of life," she said.