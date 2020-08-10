It's the fourth Annual Drive-In Movie Night with the Mainline Animal Rescue and the Pennsylvania SPCA on August 15th.
Executive Director of Philanthropy Allison Hough says this year they're hauling in a 45-foot-tall projector screen onto their 60-acre sprawling farm located in Chester County.
They will be showcasing "The Sandlot", a coming of age story of a young boy and his neighborhood friends.
You'll be able to hear the movie in your vehicle via the radio, or you can sit outside your vehicle in chairs or a comfy blanket, and hear the movie via loud speakers. You can pick up a Sandlot-inspired t-shirt, with all proceeds from the event going directly to the animals to aid in their life-saving missions.
With current COVID-19 conditions, the shelter is appointment-only.
Drive-In Movie Night August 15th
Mainline Animal Rescue| Facebook
1149 Pike Springs Rd, Chester Springs, PA 19425
Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
PSPCA, MLAR set to host drive-in movie night fundraiser
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News