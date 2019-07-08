Community & Events

Public reading of the Declaration of Independence

CENTER CITY -- America's Birthday was celebrated this past Thursday, but the date July 8th also holds a significant moment in time.

The First Public reading of the Declaration of Independence was July 8th 1776 and Monday there was re-enactment of how that day unfolded right here in Philadelphia.

243 years ago, the stunning news of the Declaration of Independence was shared with the crowd at Independence Hall.

An election was also scheduled that day to select delegates to write a constitution designed to give power to the people.
