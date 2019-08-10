community journalist

Puppies get married at special wedding ceremony

MEDIA, Pa. -- Wedding bells were ringing as Frangelica and Shaggydog, two therapy dogs with PAWS for People, tied the knot today at a special fundraising ceremony.

The organization has over 500 pet therapy teams that reach out to communities of people with autism, Alzheimer's, and more. The fun-filled event with food, music, and even a doggy kissing booth is helping raise money for them. They reached $5,000 in donations before the event took place.

Presiding over the ceremony was Nathaniel Nichols, who took inspiration from the dogs to make a ceremonious proposal to his wife once more after 45 years of marriage. Surprisingly, there were at least two more couples in attendance celebrating decades-long anniversaries today.

To learn more about PAWS for People and their mission, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdogscommunity journalistanimalpetsfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
The best Philly cheesesteak is in Delaware?
Music, food, and art in perfect harmony at Musikfest
No disability can stop these surfers!
Hundreds team up to "Kick Cancer" at Fairmount Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raptors send seagulls fleeing from Ocean City
Multiple pets abandoned in the region in recent weeks
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Pedestrian struck and killed in Claymont identified
Mother of alleged serial bank robber says he hasn't been taking meds
Show More
Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
Police: Suspect stayed to watch cars burn after arson
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News