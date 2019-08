Puppies get married at special wedding ceremony

MEDIA, Pa. -- Wedding bells were ringing as Frangelica and Shaggydog, two therapy dogs with PAWS for People, tied the knot today at a special fundraising ceremony.The organization has over 500 pet therapy teams that reach out to communities of people with autism, Alzheimer's, and more. The fun-filled event with food, music, and even a doggy kissing booth is helping raise money for them. They reached $5,000 in donations before the event took place.Presiding over the ceremony was Nathaniel Nichols, who took inspiration from the dogs to make a ceremonious proposal to his wife once more after 45 years of marriage. Surprisingly, there were at least two more couples in attendance celebrating decades-long anniversaries today.To learn more about PAWS for People and their mission, visit their website