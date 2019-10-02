Quba Institute hosts a "Coffee with a Cop" Day

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers tackled important topics during a visit to a West Philadelphia School Wednesday morning.Officers from the 16th district stopped by Quba Institute to discuss different safety tips with students.They talked about bullying, gun safety, and ways to be aware of their surroundings when walking home from class.While officers do a lot of community outreach, the event was scheduled on what's dubbed National "Coffee with a Cop" Day.