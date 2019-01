It was no ordinary day for some students in Bristol Bucks County.Radcliffe Elementary is celebrating a new high-quality Pre-K classroom.There was a lot of excitement as Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub visited the classroom for a bit of story time and a book reading.There is high demand for more Pre-K classes.This one was made possible by the increased investment of $25 million for Pre-Kindergarten funding in the final 2018-19 state budget.