EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Elementary students in Exton, Chester County are thanking their classmates for the new game on the playground.The 5th grade girl scout troop from Lionville Elementary raised money for a gaga pit.The game is a form of dodge ball, where kids try to avoid being hit by foam balls.The pit forces players to keep the ball below the knees, as you can see, it's already a big hit.