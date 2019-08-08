Community & Events

Rally for Peace in Nicetown

NICETOWN (WPVI) -- Community leaders in Nicetown gathered Thursday afternoon to rally for peace in the streets during what's been a violent summer.

The Nicetown community development corporation along with state and city leaders, gathered at the Nicetown park calling to stem the tide of gun violence gripping Philadelphia streets.

For one event organizer the cause is personal.

Both of Zachariah Rahman's sons were senselessly murdered in street violence, and has used his pain to help others ever since.

"This is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my oldest son, Zakki. and so we started 10 years ago a scholarship award program in his honor. it's kind of difficult for me to even reference this, especially with the loss of an additional son."

Nicetown CDC also announced it will have a Giveback community festival starting Friday.

The free two day event will have music music and food, and conclude with a peace walk.
