Registration open for 2020 Broad Street Run lottery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Registration for the Broad Street Run lottery officially opened Saturday.
The country's largest 10-mile race is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2020, with a start time of 7:30 a.m.
You can sign up for the lottery through February 14.
The individual registration fee is $57. Lottery selection results will be available on February 18.
Last year, 40,000 runners crossed the finish line.
This year marks the Broad Street Run's 41st anniversary.
You can sign up by visiting this link.
For more details, check out the Broad Street Run's website.
