Renovations bring Fountain Show to Franklin Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Historic Philadelphia celebrated Franklin Square's 13th birthday with a family-oriented party, unveiling new changes to the fountain."It would be this wonderful, intimate experience for people to come and relax and spend the evening here with their children and families," said Amy Needle, the President, and CEO of Historic Philadelphia. "Historic Philadelphia should be the best place to experience history."It's called the Franklin Square Fountain show and it will happen every half hour from noon to 2 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to close from now until October 31. The organization is hoping the show will boost tourism."People said no one would ever come. So we really are feeling proud today that each year we see about a million visitors that come to the square," added Needle.People who attended the party got free cupcakes, a visit with the Phillie Fanatic, a free carousel ride, and had the chance to participate in all the usual activities the square has to offer. There were also new food stands."This is their front yard or their backyard and a great place to play. And over the years, we've seen the neighborhood change," said Needle.The project took three years and cost $2 million.