Residents return to NJ senior center after air conditioning failure

It happened at the Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center located on Laurel Oak Road in Voorhees Township.
The "mass evacuation" got underway just after 3 p.m. when the building's air conditioning failed during the extreme heat wave.
The center has patients with a range of issues--both short term and long term. Some of the more serious patients are in the memory care unit and cardiac care unit.
Some family members tell Action News they noticed sweltering conditions when they arrived to visit on Sunday.
"She got a picture of the temperature in the dayroom and it was 95 degrees and they weren't doing anything until she had someone call anonymously to the state and then the state came," says Nick Torres.
"Some residents and family behind me contacted police because they thought it was excessively hot inside the building," said Captain Jim Arpino with the Voorhees Fire Department.
Residents were taken to Eastern Regional High School for relief. One person was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
According to Arpino, the building holds roughly 183 residents.
Officials tell Action News that the air conditioning was restored sometime after 7 p.m. and residents have started making their way back into the building
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect as heat indexes reach above 100 degrees.
