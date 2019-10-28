Community & Events

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy awarded with Liberty Medal

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy received the prestigious Liberty Medal on Sunday night at the National Constitution Center.

Placing the award around his neck was current Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch was not only a colleague of Kennedy's but once was his law clerk.



"The pride we have in receiving this medal in knowing the Constitution Center each year is devoted to preserving the idea and reality of the rule of law and the freedom that it secures," said Kennedy.

The former justice retired in 2018 after serving on the highest court since 1988 when he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

Kennedy, who taught constitutional law, was picked to receive the Liberty Medal in part because of his devotion to learning and teaching about and protecting about the Constitution.



"We are bound together by this Constitution, this written Constitution, one of the oldest in the world, and we must never forget that," said Kennedy.

The Liberty Medal was established in 1988 to commemorate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. There is a long list of notable recipients.
