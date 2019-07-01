Community & Events

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to get Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA -- Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has been named this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal

The Philadelphia museum says Kennedy will be awarded the medal Oct. 27 for efforts "to preserve, protect, and defend liberty by inspiring Americans of all ages to learn about the Constitution through civic education and civil dialogue."

Kennedy taught constitutional law, in addition to private practice and public service, before being appointed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1975. He served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1988 until his retirement at the end of July 2018.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.
