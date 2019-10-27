Community & Events

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy being presented with Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA -- Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is being presented with the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal on Sunday night.

The medal is being presented by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Philadelphia museum says Kennedy is being awarded the medal for efforts "to preserve, protect, and defend liberty by inspiring Americans of all ages to learn about the Constitution through civic education and civil dialogue."

Kennedy taught constitutional law, in addition to private practice and public service, before being appointed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1975. He served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1988 until his retirement at the end of July 2018.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

