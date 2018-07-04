COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Riders ready to roll in Conshohocken Soap Box Derby

Riders ready to roll in Conshohocken Soap Box Derby: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 4, 2018

By
Conshohocken, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Conshohocken Soap Box Derby kicked off Wednesday morning.

The cars competing in the event are handmade, unpowered, and rely completely upon gravity to race down a hill.

The popular family-friendly event is on its 67th year and only seems to grow more popular with 55 participants, 13 more than last year.

"This is just a wonderful way to bring our community together," said Conshohocken Mayor, Yaniv Aronson. "Not many neighborhoods have a soapbox derby so it's something that makes us very uniquely Conshohocken."

Local Race Director Mark Marine said,"It's one of the only few family-oriented sports. In other words, you can't just drop off your kid and leave you gotta be here all day."

There were plenty of first-timers.

"It's my first time and I'm pretty excited," said Joseph Mckelvey of Conshohocken.

"One of my friends did it and I wanted to try it out," added Shawn Burgey.

And former competitors, mostly parents, who were eager to share their childhood passion with their children.

"That's great being able to share anything with him is really great," said parent, Mike Rider. "We've lived in Conshohocken for a while and it's the first year we've gotten to do it, so we are excited to see how the kids do."

Michael Delucca said he raced more than thirty years ago.

"I raced as a young kid when I was about his age," he said. " I'm back at it with my two children."

The winners of each of the three divisions will go on to compete in the All American Soap Box Derby which is held in Akron, Ohio the third week of July.

