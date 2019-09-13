Ronald McDonald House opens a Marvel Superhero room

CAMDEN , N.J. (WPVI) -- There were smiles and cheers all around as a special area for ill children was unveiled in South JerseyThe Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey is celebrating a newly designed Marvel Superhero room for children and families.The hero theme was inspired by the sick kids who bravely fight for their health each and every day.Fraternity members from The Burlington-Camden Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi made the "super powers" room possible by dedicating their time and donating 5-thousand dollars.This Ronald McDonald House has been a "home away from home" for more than 28,000 families.