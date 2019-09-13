Community & Events

Ronald McDonald House opens a Marvel Superhero room

CAMDEN , N.J. (WPVI) -- There were smiles and cheers all around as a special area for ill children was unveiled in South Jersey

The Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey is celebrating a newly designed Marvel Superhero room for children and families.

The hero theme was inspired by the sick kids who bravely fight for their health each and every day.

Fraternity members from The Burlington-Camden Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi made the "super powers" room possible by dedicating their time and donating 5-thousand dollars.

This Ronald McDonald House has been a "home away from home" for more than 28,000 families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
76ers unveil statue honoring NBA legend Charles Barkley
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Former football coach accused of having sex with student
Show More
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby
More TOP STORIES News