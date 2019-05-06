Community & Events

Rooted in Justice Commemorative Tree Planting Ceremony

A living reminder of the members of the law enforcement who serve and sacrifice as reported during Action News at 4 on May 6, 2019.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) -- A living reminder Monday in Mays Landing, of the men and women who serve and sacrifice, as members of the law enforcement community.

Officials planted a tree at the Atlantic County Prosecutors office, to honor all police officers.

This is the first annual "Rooted in Justice Commemorative Tree Planting Ceremony".

The event is part of National Police Week, which begins on Sunday.
