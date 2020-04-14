Community & Events

Roxborough community comes together to honor those working during COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 2,000 miniature American flags adorn sections of Henry and Ridge avenues in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Saturday.

That's roughly five miles of flags to honor workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Enslin, a member of Friends of Gorgas Park, says the idea for the display came when he met with a friend with the 21st Ward Veterans Association.

The men agreed the symbolism behind the flags during trying times can often invoke a sense of comfort and pride.

Some of the flags have attached notes, they read, "We are America Strong and We Will Prevail."

The note goes on to thank health care workers, first responders, restaurant workers, supermarket workers, and people in the community working through this pandemic.

Organizers behind the project say it took a few hours and 15 volunteers all taking precautions to put the flags up.

"It gave them a big lift I think. I think it should get a lot of community support," said Enslin. "The community came together with it pretty well. I thought it would be a nice thing to do but I had no idea it would be as big as an outpouring as we've gotten."

"For a small community as Roxborough, you look at this as saying 'Hey we are down but not out,'" said volunteer Steve Aldinger.

"We're a tight-knit community and this is how we bond and stick together," Aldinger added.

A large number of local businesses helped purchase all the flags.

The group hopes to inspire other neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsroxborough (philadelphia)coronavirusamerican flagcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
LIVE | NJ reports 4K more COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
LIVE VIDEO: Delaware officials update coronavirus response
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Show More
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Understanding the risky combination of diabetes and the coronavirus
Fatigue setting in for nurses on front lines of COVID-19 outbreak
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News