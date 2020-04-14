Roxborough community comes together to honor those working during COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 2,000 miniature American flags adorn sections of Henry and Ridge avenues in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Saturday.That's roughly five miles of flags to honor workers during the coronavirus pandemic.Bob Enslin, a member of Friends of Gorgas Park, says the idea for the display came when he met with a friend with the 21st Ward Veterans Association.The men agreed the symbolism behind the flags during trying times can often invoke a sense of comfort and pride.Some of the flags have attached notes, they read, "We are America Strong and We Will Prevail."The note goes on to thank health care workers, first responders, restaurant workers, supermarket workers, and people in the community working through this pandemic.Organizers behind the project say it took a few hours and 15 volunteers all taking precautions to put the flags up."It gave them a big lift I think. I think it should get a lot of community support," said Enslin. "The community came together with it pretty well. I thought it would be a nice thing to do but I had no idea it would be as big as an outpouring as we've gotten.""For a small community as Roxborough, you look at this as saying 'Hey we are down but not out,'" said volunteer Steve Aldinger."We're a tight-knit community and this is how we bond and stick together," Aldinger added.A large number of local businesses helped purchase all the flags.The group hopes to inspire other neighborhoods.