WINTERTHUR, Del. (WPVI) -- A new, quite royal, exhibit is about to open at the Winterthur Museum near Wilmington.It is filled with elaborate wardrobe pieces from the award-winning Netflix series, The Crown.The show's costume designers were on hand for today's special preview event.Staring tomorrow, visitors can see their elaborate work first-hand.The exhibit, called "Costuming the Crown", runs through early January.