COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
'American Idol' host and 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host Ryan Seacrest spent the day with some budding radio and television professionals at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

He stopped by his "Seacrest Studio" built inside CHOP to have some fun!

The kids here cleared their rooms and Seacrest brought a special guest to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Seacrest studios, a state-of-the-art dual radio and TV studio.

Seacrest told the kids to welcome the one and only Camilla Cabello.
EMBED More News Videos

Ryan Seacrest celebrates 7 years of "Seacrest studios" at CHOP. Maggie Kent reports during Action Nws at 6 p.m. on July 13, 2018.


It looked and sounded like a regular broadcast between Ryan Seacrest and a pop superstar. Cabello sang a few notes for the crowd.

When Seacrest isn't hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan airing every morning on ABC, or American Idol or the radio, he turns his attention to charity.

"I thought if we could create this universe of fun, at a place where they could gather and be creative, that might give them the motivation to move around and something to look forward to each and every day and every week," said Seacrest.

Seacrest says in the future that he would like to link all of the Seacrest studio broadcast studios together so that programming and be shared through 10 hospitals across the country.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsryan seacrestchildren's hospital of philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
Tell Us!
Caribbean festival heats up Penn's Landing despite grey skies
Couple's sunrise Art Museum engagement caught by Action Cam
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News