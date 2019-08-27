Community & Events

"Sanctuary City, Sanctuary Neighborhood," Mural dedication

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bright, colorful new mural with deep meaning was dedicated Tuesday in North Philadelphia.

It's called: "Sanctuary City, Sanctuary Neighborhood,"

Texas Artist, Ian Pierce collaborated with local artist Betsy Casanas on the piece.

Mural Arts Philadelphia held today's dedication ceremony.

The 3-thousand square foot mural was created to highlight the resilience and strength of immigrant communities.
