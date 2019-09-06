School bus driver helps make a ramp for 13 year old wheelchair bound student

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A community came together in New Castle, Delaware to help make a student's trip from his front door to the school bus a little easier.Volunteers from several organizations came out to help build a ramp for 13 year old Roger Yeager today.Roger's bus driver, Tim Kelleher, watched every morning as Roger's grandfather carried the 13-year-old in his wheelchair from the house to the school bus.Tim decided to take action, and with a little help from local volunteers along with a donation from Lowe's, they were able to start their work."When i told people the story about what a wonderful young man Roger Yeager was they were so eager to help that's how the ramp came about."The volunteers will be back tomorrow to finish up their work on the ramp.