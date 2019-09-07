Bus driver leads effort to build ramp for teen student in wheelchair

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A community came together in New Castle, Delaware to help make a student's trip from his front door to the school bus a little easier.Volunteers, including members of the Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters, Local 255, came out to help build a ramp for 13-year-old Roger Yeager on Friday.Roger's bus driver, Tim Kelleher, watched every morning as Roger's grandfather carried the 13-year-old in his wheelchair from the house to the school bus.Tim decided to take action, and with a little help from local volunteers, they were able to start their work.Kelleher was able to obtain $1,800 worth of building supplies thanks to a major donation by 84 Lumber on Ogletown Road in Newark, with a portion donated by the Lowe's on Hessler Boulevard in New Castle."When i told people the story about what a wonderful young man Roger Yeager was they were so eager to help that's how the ramp came about."The volunteers will be back on Saturday to finish up their work on the ramp.