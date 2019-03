KINGSESSING (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia School celebrated 30 years of service to children and families with a special donation.Action News was in Kingsessing at Cornerstone Christian Academy where United Heath Care presented a $75,000 dollar check to the school's Children's Scholarship Fund.Cornerstone Christian Academy is one of 170 schools that have partnered with Children's Scholarship Fund to provide quality education to children from low-income families.