School's out in Philly, but the summer curfew is back

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the last day of school for Philadelphia public schools, and Philadelphia police are reminding kids and their parents about the summer curfew.

Here's the breakdown of when kids need to be back home.

Those 13 and older need to be home by 10:30 p.m. during the week, and by midnight on weekends. Those younger, need to be home by 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

"The idea behind that is to keep our kids safe. Last year we had a high number of juveniles that were either victims of crime or involved in them," said Captain John Stanford. "It's not about spoiling the summer, but to make sure they're still here to start a new school year."
