Senator Tom Carper visits small businesses in Wilmington ahead of busy shopping weekend

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Senator Tom Carper took time on Wednesday to visit some of Wilmington's newest small businesses.

He stopped by at least five startups in town, meeting with owners.

At Green Box Kitchen, he went behind the counter to help make smoothies.



The Democrat walked around town with the Executive Director of the Wilmington Alliance, which if helping to transform the city.

As you head out shopping this weekend, keep those small businesses in mind.
