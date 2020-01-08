Community & Events

Septa makes "SEPTAbulous in Pink" donation to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center now has an extra $6,000 dollars to care for patients.

The hospital was presented with a check for that amount , at SEPTA head quarters, Wednesday.

It was presented by volunteers from the breast cancer awareness campaign, SEPTAbulous in Pink.

Fund were raised through donations by given by the members of the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaseptaphiladelphia prouddonationsphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Time lapse videos shows snow squall moving through Philly
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Del. man living in Puerto Rico recounts biggest quake in century
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
Show More
AccuWeather: Calm and cold Thursday, record heat this weekend
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
More TOP STORIES News