PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center now has an extra $6,000 dollars to care for patients.
The hospital was presented with a check for that amount , at SEPTA head quarters, Wednesday.
It was presented by volunteers from the breast cancer awareness campaign, SEPTAbulous in Pink.
Fund were raised through donations by given by the members of the public.
Septa makes "SEPTAbulous in Pink" donation to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News