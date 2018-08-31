Sergeant John Kelly is retiring after 57 years

After 57 years in law enforcement, Sergeant John Kelly is retiring.Friday he said his goodbyes to his coworkers at the Delaware county District attorney's office.He's spent the last 27 years working in Media.Before that he was with the Radnor police department.Kelly says he has reservations about retiring because he loves his job so much."I've never worked a day in my life cause everybody I was around I never had any issues with any of them , the job was done and that's what I contribute to the amount of time I am here today."Kelly says he plans to kick off his retirement by taking a trip to Europe with his wife.