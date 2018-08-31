COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sergeant John Kelly is retiring after 57 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Sgt. Kelly said his goodbyes to his coworkers as reported during Action News at 4on August 31, 2018.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
After 57 years in law enforcement, Sergeant John Kelly is retiring.

Friday he said his goodbyes to his coworkers at the Delaware county District attorney's office.

He's spent the last 27 years working in Media.

Before that he was with the Radnor police department.

Kelly says he has reservations about retiring because he loves his job so much.

"I've never worked a day in my life cause everybody I was around I never had any issues with any of them , the job was done and that's what I contribute to the amount of time I am here today."

Kelly says he plans to kick off his retirement by taking a trip to Europe with his wife.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudMedia Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A Burlington county woman has a lot to celebrate
Folks prepare for the Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 30, 2018
Mt. Laurel police say goodbye to two retiring officers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI after wrong-way crash
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton
Show More
Woman shot, killed by police in Calif. was actress on 'ER'
Man ambushed, beaten and robbed in Kensington
Fmr. Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
Scores of dead fish wash up on Avalon, NJ beach
More News