Service Dog Surprise

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A puppy stole the show Tuesday morning at the Chester County Commissioner's meeting.Meet little "Kathi."She's a Canine Partners for Life puppy who will grow up to be a life-changing service dog."Kathi" is named after Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, who was overcome with emotion as she heard of the honor.The non-profit named the dog after her to thank Cozzone for her years of support and dedication to the community.The commissioners' office also donated $1,000 dollars to Canine Partners for Life, which is celebrating 30 years of service.