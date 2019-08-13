Community & Events

Service Dog Surprise

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A puppy stole the show Tuesday morning at the Chester County Commissioner's meeting.

Meet little "Kathi."

She's a Canine Partners for Life puppy who will grow up to be a life-changing service dog.

"Kathi" is named after Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, who was overcome with emotion as she heard of the honor.

The non-profit named the dog after her to thank Cozzone for her years of support and dedication to the community.

The commissioners' office also donated $1,000 dollars to Canine Partners for Life, which is celebrating 30 years of service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest chester boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
Show More
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz say thanks to inspiring family of 6
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
More TOP STORIES News