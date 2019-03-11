St. Paddy's Day in East Falls: Shamrock covers street for 60th year

EAST FALLS (WPVI) -- Just like it has for over half a century, a huge shamrock sits in the middle of a busy East Falls intersection to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.For the past 60 years, Tom Doyle has painted a shamrock in the middle of Ridge and Midvale avenues.Doyle says it takes about 45 minutes - and not even a full gallon of paint - to complete the job.It is a tradition he started with a group of friends when he was just 13-years-old.He says the neighbors liked the shamrock, even though at first, they didn't know who painted it.Doyle says his brother, his son, and a good friend who has since passed are among the select few who have painted the symbol over the years."It's one of those ongoing things that I'm obsessed with. I don't care who does it, as long it gets done. The shamrock became a welcoming mat for anybody who wants to visit East Falls or come here and live. It's a great neighborhood; it's a great town," Doyle said.His son, who is now 40-years-old, joined in his father's tradition when he was 11.Doyle says he paints the shamrock in the early morning hours to avoid causing traffic problems.-----