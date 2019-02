Serving Our Local Community!

Enjoy the Magic of Storytelling!

How YOU can help donate a book!

Share the magic of books and give children a chance to reach for the stars!Through the 2019 Magic of Storytelling campaign, Disney Worldwide Publishing will donate up to 1 million books to FirstBook.org - a non-profit organization that provides new, high-quality books and educational resources to communities serving children need.6abc will donate 5,000 free books to the Free Library of Philadelphia's "Read by 4th" campaign to increase city-wide literacy rates for students in the 4th grade. Approximately 15 to 20 local non-profits and community organizations will receive free books.6abc will host a series of Digital Storytimes for children on Facebook LIVE! Check the Action News Facebook for dates and times when some of you favorite Anchors and Reporters will read a children's book online.Take a "Shelfie" (a selfie with your favorite children's book) and for each Shelfie posted on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and #6abc, Disney will donate a book to kids in need with First Book.For more information - please visit www.magicofstorytelling.com