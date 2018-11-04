Sharrie Williams takes part in scholarship event in Wilmington

The Wilmington Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. awarded scholarships to high school junior and senior girls Sunday.The "Jabberwock 2018: Imagine Me" at Saint Mark's High School raised funds for academic scholarships.Action News anchor Sharrie Williams took part in the event.In addition to the scholarship presentations, the 2018 Miss Jabberwock was crowned.Since Jabberwock 2000, more than $800,000 have been award.------