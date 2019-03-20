Community & Events

Sharswood Tower ribbon cutting

EMBED <>More Videos

North Philadelphia building has been completely modernized as reported during Action News at 4 on March 20, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's been another step forward at a years-long revitalization project in North Philadelphia.

Wednesday morning, city leaders and the Housing Authority cut the ribbon on Sharswood Tower.

The old building has been completely modernized, offering quality affordable housing for seniors.

This is the latest transformation along the 15 hundred block of North 24th Street.

PHA has been working on the neighborhood in that area for a few years now.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody
Beverage bandit smashes through Delco beer store, steals 2 beers
Police: Man dies after being found shot in Philadelphia basement
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
5-year-old who fell 4 stories to her death IDd
Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
Trump on John McCain's funeral: 'I didn't get thank you'
Show More
Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home
Dismembered teen's family testifies about impact of death
Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes
Several injured as school bus briefly goes airborne in collision
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News