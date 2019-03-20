Sharswood Tower ribbon cutting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's been another step forward at a years-long revitalization project in North Philadelphia.Wednesday morning, city leaders and the Housing Authority cut the ribbon on Sharswood Tower.The old building has been completely modernized, offering quality affordable housing for seniors.This is the latest transformation along the 15 hundred block of North 24th Street.PHA has been working on the neighborhood in that area for a few years now.