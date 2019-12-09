Community & Events

Shopping, light shows and more at Dilworth Park

By Amanda Brady
Now in its third year, the Deck the Hall Light Show has brought City Hall's west facade to choreographed dancing life.

And this year, YOU can be the maestro with a few strokes of the interactive keyboard. 6abc and Independence Blue Cross are proud sponsors of the nightly show.

Elsewhere, the Winter Garden is back and brings some green to the season. There's a new wine bar, serving up local wine from Chadd's Ford Winery. Also, back is the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market., featuring 47 local vendors.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Winter Garden

Deck the Halls Light Show
Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiafyi holidays6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Show More
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Vandals spray paint 'fascist' on Frank Rizzo statue
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
More TOP STORIES News