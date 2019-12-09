Shopping, light shows and more at Dilworth Park

Now in its third year, the Deck the Hall Light Show has brought City Hall's west facade to choreographed dancing life.And this year, YOU can be the maestro with a few strokes of the interactive keyboard. 6abc and Independence Blue Cross are proud sponsors of the nightly show.Elsewhere, the Winter Garden is back and brings some green to the season. There's a new wine bar, serving up local wine from Chadd's Ford Winery. Also, back is the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market., featuring 47 local vendors.Winter GardenDeck the Halls Light ShowDilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102