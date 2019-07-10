Community & Events

Showers to Empower the Homeless

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A community in South Jersey rallied together to put their arms around some residents who are often overlooked

Homeless men and women were treated to a day long event in Vineland that was all about them.

Agencies and volunteers from across the region were on hand offering free food and free clothes and free haircuts.

There was also a health clinic on site.

But then there was a mobile shower for the homeless to use.

It's called Showers to Empower and it made a big difference for so many.

Organizers are planning another Showers to Empower event next month with the hopes of making it bigger and better.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvinelandphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
Hahnemann plans to transfer residency, fellowship programs to Tower Health
Police: Man barricades himself inside house after crashing stolen SUV
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
Show More
Last living carver of Mount Rushmore celebrates 98th birthday
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Watch 2 great white sharks interact off coast of Cape Cod
Dog returned to soccer star after allegedly stolen from home
More TOP STORIES News