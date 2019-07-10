Showers to Empower the Homeless

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A community in South Jersey rallied together to put their arms around some residents who are often overlookedHomeless men and women were treated to a day long event in Vineland that was all about them.Agencies and volunteers from across the region were on hand offering free food and free clothes and free haircuts.There was also a health clinic on site.But then there was a mobile shower for the homeless to use.It's called Showers to Empower and it made a big difference for so many.Organizers are planning another Showers to Empower event next month with the hopes of making it bigger and better.