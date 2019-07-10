Showers to Empower the Homeless

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A community in South Jersey rallied together to put their arms around some residents who are often overlooked
Homeless men and women were treated to a day long event in Vineland that was all about them.
Agencies and volunteers from across the region were on hand offering free food and free clothes and free haircuts.
There was also a health clinic on site.
But then there was a mobile shower for the homeless to use.
It's called Showers to Empower and it made a big difference for so many.
Organizers are planning another Showers to Empower event next month with the hopes of making it bigger and better.
