Skates are blazing at Philly's Junior Roller Derby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5250031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ROLLIN' WITH SOUL: Skaters gathered in Port Richmond to get fit and build friendship in this roller skate-themed exercise class!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- In Northwest Philadelphia, kids are clashing on the roller derby track and loving every second of it.Today was an open house event at the Philly Roller Derby where young skaters of any experience level could get a feel for the sport. Many are looking to join the Juniors program, an open gender league for kids ages 6 through 18.Philly's Junior program is special. They are ranked #2 worldwide by the Junior Roller Derby Association. Members are thrilled for their triumphs, but truly treasure the inclusive relationships they've built over the years.As they get older, they can join the official Philly Roller Derby, first established in 2005.