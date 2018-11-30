Skating and treats at the Rothman Rink and Cabin

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin
The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice rink is back in Dilworth Park for a 5th year with affordable skating in the shadow of City Hall. (It's also a great vantage point for watching the Deck the Hall Light show!)
Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink info
Rink Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: Noon - 9 p.m.; Fri.: Noon - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cabin Hours
Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
