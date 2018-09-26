COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SNAP celebrates 41st birthday

Various Bucks county residents shared their stories of how SNAP as reported during Action News at 5 on September 26, 2018.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A big celebration Wednesday in Bucks county, for a program that continues to provide food to needy families.

SNAP is celebrating its 41st birthday.

SNAP which stands for supplemental nutrition assistance program, was formerly known as food stamps in Bucks county.

Various residents shared their stories of how SNAP kept them from going hungry during hard times.

The birthday celebration was held at a food pantry in Fairless Hills.

Close to 40,000 bucks county residents benefit from the SNAP program every month.
