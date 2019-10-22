South Jersey school district is tackles child hunger.

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey school district is tackling child hunger in a different way.Outside the Woodbury Junior-Senior high school Tuesday morning, students and volunteers unloaded fresh food for their monthly mobile food pantry.The concept was approved by the school board last month, and partners with Inspira and the South Jersey Food Bank to bring fruits, veggies, meat and sometimes personal care products to those students who may not otherwise have access to those necessities."Healthy students with healthy meals really play a big part in their educational learning so to impact the families and provide this food, really helps our students grow and learn better in our district."The mobile pantry also has experts on hand to help kids develop healthy eating habits.This was the second of ten mobile pantries for the school year.