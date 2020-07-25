South Jersey siblings give back to other kids during coronavirus pandemic

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With their contagious smiles, 3-year-old Chef Nate and his 6-year-old sister Joi, of Millville, New Jersey, make a dynamic duo.Nate says he sells hot dogs and his sister sells lemonade."I just want to get people so happy. To give them food and make them happy, special and surprised," Joi Stevenson said.The brother and sister said the food is not about filling up their piggy banks, but about giving back to other kids during the pandemic."For the kids, this is a change for them as well. Their home and their whole world has changed, just to offer them something that's catered to them...I'm like why not do it?" said Felicia Stevenson, Nate and Joi's mom.Nate and Joi do their community givebacks about twice a month. They have the flexibility to pick up their operation and feed other kids at church youth groups or sporting events. Their parents say most importantly they're learning life skills."For the kids to say we love people, we want to give back to people... we just want to just instill that basic principle to our kids," said Dad, Tyrone Stevenson.