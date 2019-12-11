Community & Events

South Jersey veteran surprised with new roof for the holidays

Hammonton, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mom was the lucky recipient of a surprise and much-needed Christmas gift.


The Action Cam was there as Maggie Helliwell of Hammonton was told that she would be getting a brand new roof for the holidays.

East Coast Roofing Siding and Windows has awarded the roof makeovers for 12 years.

The company says this year they received nominations for dozens of worthy applicants.

This years recipient was chosen unanimously.

Helliwell is an Army National Guard Veteran and single mother of a 14-month-old daughter.

Her friends say she works hard to make ends meet while working toward her college degree.

Helliwell's close friends nominated her after seeing she was in desperate need of a new roof.
