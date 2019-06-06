Community & Events

South Jersey veterans get hero's welcome after honor flight

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Southern New Jersey's Honor Flight had a hero's homecoming Wednesday night.

Residents in Williamstown packed the sidewalks of the town's high school to welcome back almost 170 veterans from different branches who served during different points of conflict after a day in Washington D.C.

The organization sponsors trips for veterans with a police escort and a guided tour of war memorials in the Nation's capital. The trip allows many of veterans to remember the fallen, and reflect on their own service and sacrifice to the country.

"I can't describe it. It's the best thing in my life. It really was," said Tom Hembleton. "People coming up to us, shaking hands and thanking us for our service, people that dont even know us would do it. It was the best day of my life."

"Seeing all the memorials down there, especially the wall," said veteran Warren Barney.

The next honor flight is in October. That trip will be focused primarily on Vietnam veterans.
